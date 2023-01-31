Imran, Elahi discuss political situation, future strategy

LAHORE: Former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday and discussed political situation as well as the future course of action.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, renowned jurist Salman Akram Raja and Hafiz Farhat Abbas were also present. Imran Khan and Parvez Elahi expressed concern over the governors not giving the dates of provincial assemblies’ election.

Imran Khan said the Constitution binds the supervisory setup, governors and the election commission to hold elections in 90 days. Whoever will commit violation of the Constitution, there is a way against it in the Constitution, he added.

The former premier said the rulers were running away from elections, but “we will not let them escape, Insha-Allah”. Ch Parvez Elahi said the federal ministers and the figures of the caretaker setup were giving signs of unconstitutional declaration. Delaying the election would violate the Constitution, action could be taken under Article 6, he warned. He said the rulers took relief in their cases, but they provided no relief to people. Every day, an inflation bomb is being dropped on people; the increase in prices of petroleum products is a cruel act, he added.