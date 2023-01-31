Greek pilot killed in jet training fall

ATHENS: A Greek airforce pilot was killed on Monday and a second was missing after their aged two-seat F-4 Phantom jet went down in the Ionian Sea, officials said.
The air force said the jet had fallen 46-km south of Andravida military airport in western Greece during a training flight. Rescue helicopters and coastguard patrol boats were dispatched to search for the pilots, the statement added. Some six hours after the fall, the air force said it had recovered the body of the co-pilot, but was still looking for the pilot.
