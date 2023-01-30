ASI martyred,: SHO escapes unhurt in Karachi firing

KARACHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was martyred and a station house officer (SHO) remained unhurt in a firing incident in Karachi’s Brigade area late on Sunday night.

According to initial reports, the incident took place when the slain ASI Muhammad Iqbal along with Brigade SHO Khalid Rafiq were patrolling New Preedy Street on a motorcycle.

They tried to intercept some unidentified armed assailants who opened fire on them. As a result, the SHO remained miraculously unharmed and the ASI was martyred after being shot at least four times. He died on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape after the firing.

The body of the martyred cop was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where senior police officials also reached for the probe.

The funeral prayers of the martyred cop will be offered at the Garden Headquarters on Monday (today).