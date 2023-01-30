Balochistan’s northern districts receive snowfall

QUETTA: Northern districts of Balochistan on Sunday received heavy snowfall and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) diligently managed the situation.
Staff of the district administration, PDMA and NHA were busy clearing the snow off the roads with machinery. The process of clearing snow at Khojak Top, Ziarat Mor, Muslim Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai and Luck Pass has begun and the traffic on roads continues to move undisrupted.
All roads from Quetta to Zhob, Quetta to Chaman, Quetta to Loralai, Quetta to Karachi and Quetta to Ziarat are well prepared to deal with any emergency with rescue centers of PDMA and medical assistance. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo appreciated the institutions for working in the emergency situation.
