CDA to switch off 50pc lights on roads

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday decided to switch off 50 percent lights on city roads under the energy conservation plan introduced by the federal government.
However, all the street lights will remain switched on in residential areas for maximum facilitation of the citizens at night,” said CDA spokesperson.
The CDA is on the forefront to make the austerity campaign of the government successful to save energy. In this regard, the CDA has requested the residents of the federal capital to avoid unnecessary use of electricity in their homes so that maximum energy could be saved.
