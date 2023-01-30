Economy more important than polls: PPP leader

LAHORE:Former Senior Minister Punjab and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (Central Punjab) Syed Hassan Murtaza has said there is a dire need to improve the economy instead of going for polls at the moment.

While addressing a press conference at Central Punjab Secretariat on Sunday, Syed Hassan Murtaza, a three time elected MPA from Chiniot and former Parliamentary leader of PPP in Punjab, said that there was a dire need to improve the economy of the country instead of going for polls at the moment.

He said there is no harm if the elections of provincial and national assemblies are held on same date. Imran Khan had signed agreements with the IMF, which is the biggest reason for inflation in the country. No one will give relief to the people except this government. Today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is trying to bring people of Pakistan out from isolation and economic crisis. Even today, PPP is the biggest political party despite the injustices, he said.

He dispelled the impression that PPP is weak in Central Punjab. In Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, people are joining PPP, it has become the number one party. PPP brought people together in South Punjab.

PPP emerged as the largest party in the recently held local government elections in Karachi. PPP believes in good governance and work and has done great development work in the health sector in Karachi, he added.

He said media talks only about dog biting incidents in Thar and nobody talks about development work in Thar. PPP always played its role for development and peace in the country, the PPP leader said.

He alleged that Imran Khan put the autonomy of the country at stake by taking foreign funds. To a question, Hasan Murtaza said PTI chairman Imran Khan is accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari without any proofs.

Imran Khan should give proof of his allegation that Asif Ali Zardari hatched a plan for his assassination, he said and added that Imran Khan's "nonsensical rhetoric" is an attempt to remain politically relevant.

Imran Khan was removed from office through vote of confidence which is a democratic way to change the government, he said, adding he kept on changing his narrative every day. Imran is accusing military leadership and his followers are using abusive language against their opponents. Zardari always tried to work together with everybody and saved the country from chaos.

Hassan Murtaza said PPP will serve legal notice to Imran Khan for levelling baseless allegations on Zardari. To a query, Murtaza said that no one should be arrested on political differences. If someone breaks the law and the Constitution he should be arrested.

Fawad Chaudhry threatened the families of the Election Commission. He did not commit such a big crime, but if he stays in jail for two or four days, it will not matter, he added. Murtaza said that Imran Khan's narrative of accusing Asif Zardari shows that he is the follower of Gen Zia. He said today family of Bhutto is standing on one side and family of Gen Zia and Gen Ayub is on the other side. Murtaza alleged that Imran Khan has no ideology and agenda he came on external agenda which was pointed out by Edhi and Mufti Saeed.

He alleged that Imran Khan sold Kashmir. He should be accounted for, he added. He admitted that increasing prices of petroleum products is politically damaging the collation government.