Army crush POF in Challenge Cup

KARACHI: Former champions Army recorded their second successive win when they crushed Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) 4-0 in their Group F opener of the PFF National Challenge Cup at the Army Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Qadeer Hussain hammered a fine treble, scoring goals in the 45+1, 57th and 74th minutes. He was joined on the score-sheet by Mohammad Afzaal in the 87th minute.

This was the second loss for POF and they are now out of the event.

At the Ayub Stadium, Quetta, Nimso beat Hazara 3-1.

From Nimso Fahim, Azmat and Ali scored one goal apiece while Syed from Hazara hit the only goal for his side.