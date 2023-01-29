Digital transformation key to uplift: HEC

PESHAWAR: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Saturday said digital advancement had become the need of the hour for every organization to work on a par with global trends as digital transformation was crucial for businesses.

He stated this while speaking at a function, where he also inaugurated the Cisco International Networking Academy and Support Centre at BRAINS Institute, Peshawar.

A good number of

professionals, including educationists, researchers, industrialists and media persons from Pakistan and abroad attended the

function.

“The setting up of Cisco International Networking Academy and Support Centre will provide a host of opportunities for the educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, adding that HEC supported such initiatives to promote innovative technologies in Pakistan.

Fahim Anwar, Country Manager, Cisco International Pakistan, stated, “In association with the Cisco Country Office, Cisco International Networking Academy

and Support Center at BRAINS Institute will be an IT skills development and career building programme for both the public and

private sector organizations.”

“Leading the digital transformation, BRAINSTEC (BRAINS Technology Enterprise Center) is an enduring initiative of BRAINS Institute for imparting education, training and research services in emerging hi-tech fields,” said Zafarullah Khan, Rector, BRAINS Institute.

He added that the joint initiative of Cisco International and BRAINS Institute was to develop a highly skilled workforce and prepare the future leaders through access to advanced technology.