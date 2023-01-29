Germany to play Belgium for World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Germany and Belgium reached the final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, registering wins in closely contested semi-finals against Australia and Netherlands, respectively, in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

Australia and Netherlands will play in the bronze medal match, followed by the final between Germany and Belgium on 29 January, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Australia were ahead in the 11th minute as Hayward’s drag flick pierced the German defence from a penalty corner conceded by Mats Grambusch. Nathan Ephraums got on the end of a cross from the left to deflect the ball in as Australia ended the half up two goals, despite Germany dominating most of the attacking stats.

Germany started the second half just as they had ended their first. They won an early penalty corner but Charter saved and the resulting play was blown as a penalty stroke for Germany, but Australia reviewed again and the decision was overturned.

Australia had a huge chance midway through the third quarter as a counterattack from Australia allowed Whetton to run at the circle with just Stadler to beat, but Stadler sensed the danger and came rushing out and tackled Whetton but crucially got the ball with his stick to keep Germany in the game. Germany continued peppering the Australian circle and won five consecutive penalty corners, with Peillat finally converting on the 5th to bring Germany back in the game and set up an exciting final quarter.

Janssen's slinging flick low to the right of Vanasch thudded against the backboard and gave the Dutch an early lead.

It took Belgium 27 minutes to win their first penalty corner and it was number 27 Tom Boon who stepped up again in the absence of Alex Hendrickx and put a low drag flick between Blaak and the post defender to draw Belgium level.