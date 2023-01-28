Imran won’t be spared for atrocious charges: Kaira

Adviser to the prime minister Chaudhry Qamaruz Zaman Kaira. PID

ISLAMABAD: Terming the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against Asif Ali Zardari ‘atrocious’, PPP senior leader and adviser to the prime minister Chaudhry Qamaruz Zaman Kaira Friday said the allegations had gone beyond lies and propaganda and the party won’t spare him.

Speaking in Geo News programe “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Sath’, Kaira said the JIT head investigating the assassination bid on Imran was a favourite of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. He said according to the JIT report, the attacker was alone. He said the JIT members were on record to have said that they were being denied access. Kaira said the PTI chief had accused the head of a political party and an intelligence agency and the superior judiciary should take a notice of his baseless allegations.

“A former prime minister talks about his alleged assassination plan. The court should order investigations. If his allegation are genuine, then those responsible should be brought to the book. If the allegations prove untrue, Imran should be punished,” Kaira said. The PPP leader said in the recent past, Imran prided on being on one page with the military and today he was pointing a finger at the very institution.