Germany edge Australia to reach hockey World Cup final

BHUBANESWAR: Gonzalo Peillat scored a hat-trick as former champions Germany bounced back from two goals down Friday to stun Australia 4-3 and reach the field hockey World Cup final against Belgium.

The Argentine-born Peillat converted three penalty corners and Niklas Wellen struck at the death in Bhubaneswar as Germany celebrated their place in Sunday’s final.

It was heartbreak for world number ones Australia, who led 2-0 until the 42nd minute when Peillat, who switched nationalities last year, found the net to set the tone for the fightback.

By the fourth quarter it was raining penalty corners and goals, with Australia making it 3-2 ahead of the final three minutes courtesy of a strike from Blake Govers.

Peillat’s drag flick made the scores level in the 58th minute, then Wellen struck the winner in the 59th.

Two-time champions Germany will on Sunday face defending champions Belgium, who beat the Netherlands in a 3-2 penalty shootout.

The Dutch led through most of the match before Nicolas De Kerpel equalised 2-2 in the last seconds of the third quarter.

Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch saved the last penalty shot to leave the Belgians frontrunners for back-to-back titles on Sunday at the same venue as their 2018 victory.

Australia came racing off the blocks winning a penalty corner inside the first minute of the first semi-final against Germany.