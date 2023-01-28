Aid for flood victims

Islamabad : The aid for the victims of last year’s floods was handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by Serena Hotels during a special ceremony.

The money will be utilised to rehabilitate the families badly hit by the Aug 2022 monsoon disaster.

According to the Serena Hotels, funds were raised with the help of the guests and associates along with different diplomatic missions, where fundraising galas were hosted with the Czech, Turkish, Italian, and Thai embassies.

The amount matched with their monetary contribution to double the donated funds.

With the instrumental efforts of Quetta, Swat and Peshawar Serena Hotels and the regional team, ration bags and tents were dispersed to flood victims in those cities and adjoining areas.

The Serena Hotels said it strongly believed in helping vulnerable communities through its various initiatives under the ambit of its corporate social responsibility; known as ‘jazba-i-khidmat’.

According to it, the 2022 monsoon brought an unprecedented onslaught of floods known as super floods that had a catastrophic impact on millions, submerging one-third of the country.