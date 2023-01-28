Stray dog injures boy

LAHORE:A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog in the Sherakot area on Friday. The victim was identified as Khalid, son of Khayal. The boy was playing near the house when a stray dog attacked and injured him. On receiving the information, the rescuers reached the spot, provided medical aid to the child and shifted him to the hospital.

accidents: Around 15 people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.