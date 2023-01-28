SHC grants protective bail to Babar Ghauri in corruption and terrorism cases

The Sindh High Court on Friday granted transitory protective bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader and former senator Babar Ghauri in two terrorism and corruption cases.

Ghauri, who was also the federal minister for ports and shipping and a senator in the former PPP coalition government, has been facing cases in an anti-terrorism court on charges of money laundering and terrorism financing to the MQM-London and illegal appointments to the Karachi Port Trust.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client was out of the country after obtaining bail by from courts. He said the trial court, however, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him and he apprehended his arrest upon his arrival at the Karachi airport on January 30.

He requested the court to grant protective transitory bail so that he could appear before the trial court. The allowed the applications and granted protective bail to the petitioner for a surety of Rs200,000 each for ten days and directed him to appear before the trial court.