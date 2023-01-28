Legal notice to be sent to Imran Khan: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a legal notice will be sent to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for levelling “baseless allegations” against former president Asif Ali Zardari that he (Zardari) was planning to kill the PTI chief.

Talking to a private TV news channel on Friday, Memon remarked that the politics of Khan commenced with and ended on lies. He said Khan was in the habit of hurling the allegation every day that a new conspiracy had been hatched against him.

He added that the PTI chairman was under the obligation of appearing in court to prove his allegations. He alleged that even a child in the country knew well that Khan had “ties with terrorists” and staged the drama of an attack on him. The provincial information minister said Khan hurled allegations against his opponents to grab the attention of the people.

Minister undergoes another heart procedure

The health condition of Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon deteriorated on Friday and he underwent another heart procedure.

When contacted, the spokesman for the provincial minister confirmed that Memon underwent a procedure at a hospital in Karachi to further stabilise his health. The minister reportedly had two more stents placed in his hear, and the doctors advised him to continue to rest. However, his health condition is stated to be out of danger.

On January 21, Memon had been rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Hyderabad after he had developed heart trouble. He had undergone a procedure for two stents. On Thursday, he presided over a meeting at his residence where he decided to launch a Pink bus service for women commuters in Karachi.