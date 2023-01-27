Israel urges Nato to confront Iran threat

BRUSSELS: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday urged the Nato military alliance to toughen its approach to Iran, as Tehran supplies drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

“The crisis there goes beyond the boundaries of Ukraine, with the Iranian threat now at Europe´s doorstep,” Herzog said on a visit to Nato headquarters in Brussels. “The illusion of distance can no longer hold. Nato must take the strongest possible stance against the Iranian regime including through economic, legal and political sanctions and credible military deterrence.”