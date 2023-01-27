 
close
Friday January 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

French ex-minister convicted in fake jobs scam

By AFP
January 27, 2023

PARIS: A French court on Thursday found former justice minister Michel Mercier guilty of embezzlement in a fake jobs scheme he ran for the benefit of family members.

Mercier, 75, who served under former president Nicolas Sarkozy between 2010 and 2012, claimed tens of thousands of euros for his wife and daughter for parliamentary jobs they never carried out. The court handed him a suspended prison sentence of three years.

Comments