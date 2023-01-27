Political filler

Political jargon in our country is clichéd, self-contradictory and ironic. Popular filler statements from our politicians and bureaucrats reek of hollowness, futility and falsehood. Among the most overused are: ‘We strongly condemn this incident’, ‘An inquiry will be conducted’ and ‘The perpetrators will be brought to justice’.
More often than not, these statements are pure wind, meant to conceal the fact that the government is either indifferent to or ignorant of the situation at hand. In some cases, it is a signal that, in fact, the opposite will happen.
M Nadeem Nadir
Kasur
