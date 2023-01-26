Australia, Belgium reach hockey WC semis

ISLAMABAD: Australia and Belgium have qualified for the semi-finals in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup earning their wins against Spain and New Zealand in their respective quarter-finals played in the Indian city of Bhubaneshwar.

In the semi-finals, Australia will face the winner of the match between Germany and England, while Belgium will take on the winner of the quarter-final match between Netherlands and Korea.

Australia edged out Spain 4-3 while Belgium defeated New Zealand 2-0.