President Alvi meets Imran in Lahore

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi held a meting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and on Wednesday night. The meeting took place at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.
During visit to the provincial metropolis, Alvi is also scheduled to meet with Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman. The president is also likely to hold important meetings in Lahore in wake of the prevailing situation when the arrest of PTI workers has started.
