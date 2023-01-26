APCAA marks Int’l Custom Day

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) on Wednesday extended their wishes to the officials of Pakistan Customs across the country on the World Custom Day.

“Let us celebrate the occasion of International Custom Day, by thanking all the Customs Officials, for their good job,” APCAA chairman Maqbool A Malik said.

Giving a background and history of the day, APCAA vice chairman Sheikh Muhammad Tariq stated that on December 15, 1950, the Custom Co-operation Council was established in Brussels. And later in 1994, they was approved as World Custom Organization (WCO). The International Custom Day theme is that the WCO has set a goal of scaling up custom digital transformation by embracing a data culture and building a data ecosystem.

Every year on January 26, it is observed as International Custom Day, honouring the customs officials and agencies in keeping good flowing across the world’s borders.