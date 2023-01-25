ECP delists three Imran cases

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday delisted three cases on removal of Imran Khan from the chairmanship of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fixed for January 25.

According to the cause list, issued earlier, these cases were to be heard on January 25 and now their new date for hearing is January 31 on the order of the ECP.

These cases are titled “Removal from chairmanship of PTI, notice to the party’s chief election commissioner Jamal Akbar Ansari”; “Application for removal of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi from chairmanship of PTI, notice to Muhammad Afaq, AHC”; and Application against issuance of notification in favour of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi as a returned candidate in the by-elections, 2022, and removing the name from chairmanship of a political party (PTI).

However, the commission will hear on January 25 the petition, filed by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chairman Election Cell Arif Sultan Minhas about alleged irregularities in the recent local government elections in Karachi.

Earlier, the hearing was fixed for January 23, but the case was delisted for January 25. Accordingly, notices have been issued to provincial election commissioner Sindh, district returning officers, returning officers (ROs), winners and runners-up in the UCs, namely West Orangi UC3, West District Orangi UC7, West District Orangi UC8, West Side Mominabad UC3, West Side Manghopir UC12 and East Side Gulshan UC1. Meanwhile, on the compliance of the legal requirement by submitting details of their assets and liabilities and of their dependents, the commission has restored the membership of 18 members of the legislatures. As many as 12 Members National Assembly, four members of the Senate and two

Members of the Sindh Assembly have been notified by the commission after they filed related documents to it.