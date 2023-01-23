503 drug addicts died last year

LAHORE:In 2022, the use of drugs could not decrease but there was an increase in drug use, and 503 unidentified addicts lost their lives in the City. Ice was the favourite drug of the youth and the number of men and women increased in 2022.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, was talking on Saturday to the media on the occasion of disseminating the Annual Report - 2022 “Addiction in Lahore” at Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) in collaboration with YOCFAN.

Vice Coordinator Adeel Rashid, Mohsin Zulfiqar, Dr Ikram and Dr Shoaib were also present on the occasion. The annual report of 2022 prepared by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) a project of (YOCFAN).

Syed Zulfiqar said demand for drugs among the youth through WhatsApp groups and mobile that the increased. He said 20,000 injections were sold on the streets of Lahore on a daily basis, in the year 2022, 503 homeless unidentified drug addicts lost their lives in Lahore city.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said Lahore is second biggest city of Pakistan after Karachi where the use of drugs/narcotics and selling are easy. There are 100 plus different most affected areas in the city of Lahore where injection drug users using and injecting drugs without any fear.

Roshani Gate, Taxali Gate, Msati Gate, Data Darbar Areas, Ali Park, Royal Park, Sabza Zar, Tokhar Niaz Baig, Lal pul, Mughalpura, Dharmpura, Kot Lakhpat, Badami Bagh, Data Nagar, Shadra, Imamia Colony, Wahdat Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Khana Main Road,

Nisbat Road, Railway Station, General Bus Stand Areas, Muslim Town More, Ghari Shahu, Road & Ganga Ram Chowk, Regal Chowk, Mall Chauburji Lahore and Yateem Khan Chowk are the main hub used for drug addiction.