Two men shot dead in separate incidents

KARACHI: Two men were shot dead apparently over personal enmity in parts of the city on Saturday.

A man was shot dead in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the victim was identified as 37-year-old Jamshed.

According to police, the deceased was shot and killed by a suspect, Javed, who managed to flee after committing the crime. Police said the deceased man and the killer hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and were relatives of each other.

The victim died on the spot after being shot at least six times. Police said the deceased man and the suspect both lived in the Saeedabad area and they had registered a case.

In another incident, a young man identified as 25-year-old Muzammil was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Korangi area within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The SHO said the deceased person’s brother suspected that the woman’s family could have been behind the incident. A case has been registered.