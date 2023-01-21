OGRA warns against overcharging LPG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious notice of the complaints regarding overcharging from the end consumer of the LPG and warned the outlets against selling it over and above the notified cost.

The OGRA Enforcement Teams have been mobilized to take cognizance of the issue to ensure the sale of LPG at notified prices, to provide relief to the end consumers and to initiate action against the violators. They visited various LPG plants recently in the vicinity of Lahore and Islamabad to check the LPG prices and safety mechanisms.

All the LPG plants were directed to ensure proper display of LPG prices and warned against overcharging LPG prices. Written instructions to this effect have also been issued to all LPG plants across the country.

The OGRA has also decided to keep its enforcement teams along with district administration in the field during the ongoing winter to ensure the sale and availability of LPG on OGRA’s notified prices.