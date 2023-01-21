PDM circus

This letter refers to the news report ‘Khaqan Abbasi slams Suleman’s ‘jokers’ tweet’ (January 20, 2023). The PM’s son would have been better off taking aim at the 77 members of his father’s cabinet. During the past nine months, the economy has been ruined, the conglomerate of ruling parties have all wrecked their own reputations and our national security standing has deteriorated. After having lost the trust of its own citizens and competent senior party members, allied countries now seem reluctant to bail out the PDM government. And who can blame them? Why should they back a government that throws its own members under the bus and looks to be finished before the next general elections have even begun.
Erum A Baig
Karachi
