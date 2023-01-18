De-facto impunity

I am writing to bring attention to the serious issue of child rape and abuse in Pakistan. Despite the country’s laws against these heinous crimes, they continue to occur at alarmingly high rates. According to data shared by the child-protection NGO Sahil, there were a total of 3,852 cases of child sexual abuse across Pakistan in 2021 alone. This is a staggering number and highlights the urgent need for greater awareness and action to be taken to protect vulnerable children. Pakistan, has a low rate of conviction for rape cases, with only a small percentage of reported rapes resulting in a conviction. This lack of justice for survivors deters victims from coming forward and has led to a culture of impunity for the perpetrators.

It is crucial that the government and society take a strong stance against rape and child abuse. This includes implementing stricter laws and penalties for offenders, providing better support and resources for survivors, and educating the public on the importance of consent and the harm caused by sexual violence. These crimes not only affect the individuals and families directly involved, but also have a detrimental impact on society as a whole.

Zainab Jan

Charsadda