FIFA official arrives, two more to reach today

KARACHI: FIFA representative Andrei Vashkevich has arrived in Lahore and the two other members of the FIFA-AFC joint delegation will reach Punjab capital on Monday (today).

During their stay in Lahore besides meetings with the PFF Normalisation Committee and some others the delegation will also attend a football summit which will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The two members who reach Lahore on Monday are the head of the delegation Rolf Tanner, who is the FIFA's Head of Member Associations Governance, and Purushottam Kattel, Head of the South Asia Unit of the AFC Members Associations.

Andrei Vashkevich is the Project Coordinator from the FIFA Regional Development Office in Dubai.

The delegation will stay until January 19. Sources told 'The News' that the Ministry of IPC, heads of all provincial sports boards, ex-football legends, coaches and referees have also been invited to attend the summit.

Sources said that there will be a portion in the three-hour long summit for speeches and a questions and answers session. It will help how FIFA and AFC further back Pakistan in its football revival journey following years of inactivity due to infighting among various factions until FIFA installed a Normalisation Committee in September 2019.

The delegation will hold talks in particular with the PFF NC on the PFF's election matters.