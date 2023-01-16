Govt lauded for executing road project in Chitral village

CHITRAL: The dwellers of a far-flung village here

on Sunday lauded the federal government for undertaking a road project and said this would facilitate the local population.

The residents of the villages arranged a function to thank the Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood for allocating funds for the project.

The local elders, including Maulana Abdul Hai, Maulana Nisar Ahmad, Maulana Javed Ahmad, Maulana Azizur Rahman and others spoke on the occasion and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the project. Speaking on the occasion, the elders said the construction of the road would link the village to other parts of Chitral besides facilitating the students to go to educational institutions for acquiring knowledge.

They said that the road would also boost local agriculture and improve the socioeconomic condition of the villagers. The elders said that the government had allocated funds for the construction of the road and work had been launched on it.