Afaq endorses demand for delaying local govt poll in Karachi

Mohajir Qaumi Movement- Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Saturday announced Haqiqi’s support for the demand of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for delaying the local government elections in Karachi till the faulty delimitations were corrected.

There should not be hue and cry over the demand for moving forward the date of the local government elections, he said addressing a press conference. He added that the date was not a scripture that could not be changed.

The Haqiqi chairman said he had contacts with the MQM-P and had informed MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that the MQM-H endorsed his stance on the delimitations. He said the MQM-H may take a decision regarding the elections following consultations with the MQM-P.

Leaders of former splinter groups of the Muttahida like Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal had also been raising concern over faulty delimitations of union committees, Ahmed said

He, however, stated that the polls should not be boycotted. The MQM-H would participate in the LG polls despite its reservations, he clarified. Ahmed said that the Sindh government had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to correct the faulty delimitations but the latter ignored the provincial government’s plea.

Regarding security concerns related to the polls, Ahmed asked why such concerns were not being addressed by the authorities concerned.

He said the polls would take place peacefully if the army and Rangers were deployed.