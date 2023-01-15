On a daily basis, we see various organizations advocating for the fight against human rights violations. They have helped many people to get their rights, but it seems that still more efforts are required to eliminate the breach of basic rights completely. Sixty years after its issue, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is still more a dream than reality. There are violations everywhere around the world every day and the situation has worsened since the Covid pandemic.

For example, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has led to a surge in human rights violations, particularly against women. While in Palestine, the pandemic has been used as a cover by the Israelis to expand and tighten their criminal occupation. The international community, whose attention has been elsewhere, needs to respond in a firm manner to instances of human rights violations

Pir Hadid Ali Shah

Islamabad