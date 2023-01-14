Bilawal to attend WEF

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting from January 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of the forum’s president.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will also accompany the foreign minister, a Foreign Office press release said. The foreign minister and the minister of state would participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues.
The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders to identify pathways to overcome economic, social, and environmental challenges. This year’s Forum is being organized under the theme, “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”. Bilawal will share Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities, and challenges for the region’s security and stability.
