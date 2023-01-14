Global famine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that while the whole world is grappling with food price inflation today, it may be dealing with an outright shortage of food tomorrow. Global hunger is already on the rise as global financial and energy crises disrupt supply chains. We have to find a way to reverse the current trend.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
USA
