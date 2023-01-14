 
close
Saturday January 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

The hunt continues

January 14, 2023

This refers to the news report ‘PCB releases statement on hiring Mickey Arthur’ (January 10, 2023). According to the report, efforts to bring back Mickey Arthur as the national cricket team’s coach have run into difficulties.

Hopefully this situation can turn around as Arthur was a great coach and guided us to our first major trophy in years at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

Comments