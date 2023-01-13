CTD arrests two ‘TTP terrorists’ in Multan

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two TTP terrorists in Multan.

The terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. Explosives, arms and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Meanwhile, combing operations have been intensified in Lodhran, Okara and Lahore on the direction of the IGP Punjab. At least 13 suspects have been arrested during these operations. A suspect was also arrested from the border area of Lahore.