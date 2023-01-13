CTD arrests two ‘TTP terrorists’ in Multan

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two TTP terrorists in Multan.
The terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. Explosives, arms and hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Meanwhile, combing operations have been intensified in Lodhran, Okara and Lahore on the direction of the IGP Punjab. At least 13 suspects have been arrested during these operations. A suspect was also arrested from the border area of Lahore.
ISLAMABAD:The floods in Pakistan last year caused devastation and carnage, leaving enduring impacts on the lives of...
PESHAWAR: Former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Haleem has rejected the levy of tariff for...
PESHAWAR: The experts Thursday urged the private sector to invest in integrated tourism zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
LAHORE: Lahore High Court has rejected the Punjab government’s intra-court appeal against the issuance of a No...
MULTAN: The police have beefed up security ahead of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amir Zulfiqar Khan’s visit...
SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench ordered to stop the recruitment process of Primary School Teachers and Junior...
Comments