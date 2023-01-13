Awards ceremony

Islamabad : On an annual basis through a merit-based process in which organisations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with reference to Global DEI benchmarks standards and a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders.

In recognition of fostering diversity and inclusion, HR Metrics conducts GDEIB awards, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) won eight awards at the Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) awards 2023, says a press release. Various leading organisations from all sectors across Pakistan take part in these awards. The objective of these awards is to encourage progressive organisations that align diversity and inclusion with organisational policies and processes for sustainable financial and social performance. The company was awarded in the categories for vision, strategy, and business impact; leadership and accountability; recruitment; advancement and retention; work-life integration, flexibility & benefits; assessment, measurement, and research; DEI learning and development and community, government relations & philanthropy.

The jury for the awards comprised leading global DE&I experts including Lynda White - president Mcleod White and Former Board Chair of The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, and Karen Francis - vice president and chief DE&I officer, American Institutes for Research USA.

While commenting on this huge recognition, Ali Akbar, managing director PTC, expressed his satisfaction saying that diversity and inclusion is deeply imbued in PTC’s approach towards sustainable growth as we believe and focus on properly DE&I policies to have a measurable impact on company performance.