Direction to curb artificial inflation

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates to ensure check and vigilance to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders and profiteers. He was chairing a meeting at the DC’s Office to review performance of price control magistrates on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from last two weeks and warned them to improve their inspections and performance. He directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in markets besides taking action against hoarders.

Meanwhile, the district administration foiled an attempt to smuggle 140 bags of 10-kg subsidised flour and arrested a shopkeeper, Sajad, over the rules violation.