Mardan hospital performed 9,024 dialysis last year

MARDAN: The Dialysis Department of Mardan Medical Complex performed 9,024 dialysis in 2022 in which over 90 percent procedures were conducted through the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

Launched in 2004, the Dialysis Department served thousands of kidney patients not only from Mardan but also from other districts.

In-charge Dialysis Department Dr Zahid Shah said the unit remained functional round the clock, adding an average up to 35 dialysis were being performed daily.

He said the currently the department had 15 dialysis machines in which three were dedicated only to patients suffering from hepatitis. “We conduct dialysis of 9-10 hepatitis patients daily,” he added. Dr Zahid said that dialysis of 3,120 hepatitis patients was performed last year. He said the hospital was offering dialysis services through the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

He said that Noor Foundation was providing assistance to the hospital, which was helping the facility to serve more patients.