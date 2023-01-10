PMLN’s numbers in Punjab complete: Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: Defence Minister Kh Asif claimed on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) had completed its number game ahead of Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence. Talking to the media here, he denied the PMLN and Pervaiz Elahi had come closer.

He also defended the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as party organiser and termed it a good decision. He said Nawaz Sharif’s return is not conditional on anything. Kh Asif said that he does not know any power-sharing formula, adding elections will be held on time. He questioned if the Punjab government has full votes, and why it is not taking the vote of confidence.

The minister said that people are getting disappointed after seeing Imran Khan’s true face and no they are looking for new parties and shelters because when the popularity graph of a party falls, workers switch to new parties.

Rana Sanaullah, Ata Ullah Tarar, and Kh. Saad Rafique were also present. Before the session of the Punjab Assembly, a joint parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) was held here on Monday, and both parties faced embarrassment because they failed to gather the required numbers.

Sources said that more than 145 members of the PMLN and only two members of the PPP -- Syed Hassan Murtaza and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani --- attended the meeting.

Despite being given repeated directions by the leadership of both parties to their members to attend the parliamentary party meeting, five members of the PPP were still missing. The PMLN was upset by the low turnout.

Talking to the media, Kh Saad Rafique said that the Constitution gives the governor clear authority to ask the chief minister for a vote of confidence. “The governor has asked the chief minister to take a vote of confidence,” he added.

He said the Punjab chief minister did what the NA deputy speaker had done during the no-trust motion against Imran Khan. This process was eventually reversed. “According to our information, the chief minister does not have enough votes,” he said.

He said the PMLN will monitor the voting process, and will not allow anybody to tamper with the procedure. confidence. We are the largest party in the Punjab Assembly. They no longer have the required number of members, according to our information, said Saad Rafique.

He said that our count was complete; no members were missing. He went on to say that we would seek justice in court. He claimed that the solution should have been found in the legislature, but it was forced to go to court.

He shared that Hamza Shehbaz would be back soon. The problems worsen if court decisions are based on the law of necessity. He said that when there is no political dialogue, the situation will not be good. He said that we need to sit together and talk to each other.