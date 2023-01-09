PMLN MPA hailed for provision of power transformer

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member Provincial Assembly from PK-55 Jamshid Khan Mohmand installed a new electricity transformer after unidentified thieves stole 100KV transformer from Bahadur Killay near here on Sunday.

The elders and residents of the area hailed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker for the provision of an electricity transformer after a single request was made to him.

They said that the residents of the area had voted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Muhammad Khan in the previous general elections of 2018 and then to former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi in the by elections of 2022 but they miserably failed to resolve their problems.

They said that ex-PM Imran Khan and PTI Member Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Mashwani were approached time and again to install an electricity transformer in Bahadur Killay but they had turned a deaf ear to the issue.

Later, a jirga of elders went to the hujra of MPA Jamshid Khan Mohmand, who accepted their request and provided the 100 KV electricity transformer to the area.

The elders have thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker for his services to the area.

It may be mentioned that the area plunged into darkness when unknown thieves stole a 100 KV electricity transformer from Bahadur Killay.

The thieves and robbers have a field day when there is hours-long frequent electricity loadshedding as they take advantage of the darkness in the area.

Recently, many theft and robbery cases have been reported to the police and in the media but the relevant officials have turned a blind eye to the plights of the people.