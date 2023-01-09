Price of chakki atta jumps to Rs170 per kg in twin cities

Islamabad: Amid rising inflation in the country, the price of ‘chakki’ flour in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been increased to Rs170 per kilogram.

There is an abrupt Rs20 per kilogram increase in the price of ‘chakki atta’ (chakki flour) from Rs150 to Rs170 per kilogram. According to the price list issued by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Chakki Atta Association and pasted on Chakkis, the new price is effective from Sunday (January 08).

However, there is no announcement from the administrations of the twin districts. The price list bears the signatures of the Association’s President Nazakat Shah and General Secretary Ali Raza. The owner of Chakkis in Rawalpindi says that they have been conveyed by the association that the price of flour might be increased to Rs200 per kilogram in the coming days.

An owner said that he received only 10 bags of wheat each carrying 50 kilograms with regrets from wholesalers they have to resort to rationing this commodity and things would get more difficult rather tougher with the passage of every day. Similarly, there has also been an increase in the price of rice by Rs50 per kilogram in less than one week. The best rice is available from Rs340 to Rs380 per kilogram.