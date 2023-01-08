Cop martyred in Bannu; attack repulsed in Lakki Marwat

BANNU/LAKKI MARWAT: There is no respite in attacks on police in KP's southern districts as two more incidents were reported on Saturday.

In the first incident, a head-constable was martyred and another cop sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists attacked a police vehicle with a hand-grenade in Dogar Umarzai area in Bannu district. In the second incident, cops repulsed an attack on a post in Lakki Marwat.

Police officials said that Station House Officer Gul Muhammad of Domail Police Station, along with other cops, was on a routine patrol when they signalled bike riders to stop for checking in Dogar Umarzai area.

The motorcyclists, instead of stopping, threw a hand-grenade at the police patrolling vehicle and also opened fire on the cops.

As a result, SHO’s guard Head-Constable Pasham Khan embraced martyrdom while another cop Shah Wali Khan sustained bullet injuries.

The police also returned the fire and forced the attackers to flee.

Soon after the incident, the police and Quick Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and chased the attackers.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

In Lakki Marwat, the police and locals repulsed another terror attack on a police post in Shahtora Takhtikhel in Serai Naurang tehsil in the wee hours of Saturday, local and official sources said.

They said that a group of suspected militants came close to the police post at 1 am and challenged the sentry posted at the gate to lay down his weapon and surrender. The cop did not surrender and opened fire on the militants.

“Hearing the fire shots, armed villagers also rushed to the police post and started firing on the militants,” a villager told The News.

The police spokesperson, Shahid Hameed, said suspected militants used light and heavy arms but the timely support of locals forced them to retreat.

He added that no loss of life was reported in the firing. However, he said the building of the police post was partially damaged in the firing.

Some villagers of Shahtora Takhtikhel vowed that they would not allow the militants to enter their village to carry out terror activities, adding they would stand by the police.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The recent uptick in violence has raised fears among the residents about the possible return of a new wave of militancy in the erstwhile tribal areas and adjoining districts.