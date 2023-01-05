The Supreme Court premises in Islamabad. The SCP website.

ISLAMABAD: An exchange took place between Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Advocate General Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon on Wednesday during the proceedings of a case pertaining to car accident in the federal capital.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi remanded the case to trial court. The court examined the case file while Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the Advocate General Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon as to whether a judge could give a solid decision in the matter in hand while dealing with different nature of applications.

The law officer replied that when the judge has passed an order then a solid judgment could also be delivered. At this, Justice Mazahir Ali said the law officer does not know the law as to whether a decision could also be given in the case or not.

Advocate General Islamabad however, said that he was being ridiculed. “I am the Advocate General of Islamabad and not here for defending anyone but assisting the court”, Jehangir Jadoon told the judge. “You cannot ridicule me and what is the ability of that judge who had passed the order and whether your lordship will issue the judgment against that order”, Jehangir Jadoon further told the judge.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Ahsan interrupted and observed that we all learnt from each other and disposed of the case after remanding it back to trial court.

It is pertinent to mention that the trial court had awarded one year imprisonment to the car accident accused Umair, however, one Muhammad Ali who got injured in the car accident had challenged the verdict of trial court in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC had remanded back the case to the trial court at which the appellant had filed an appeal against the high court order in the Supreme Court.