Hoti predicts Imran Khan’s disqualification

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) central vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday that former prime minister Imran Khan could be disqualified for life keeping in view the serious nature of cases he was facing.

Addressing the youth convention of his party, he said the establishment may lose patience if the political parties remained busy with leg-pulling and did not focus on improving the economy.

The former chief minister said though the ANP leadership respected the judiciary, it should stop removing governments and instead allow the people to decide their future with their power of vote.

He said the current wave of terrorism was more dangerous and Punjab would no longer remain safe if the government failed to take timely action.

He said the government was least bothered to take action to improve the law and order.

However, he said that the people had now awakened and would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the restoration of peace.

Haider Hoti said it was the ANP leaders and workers who laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the province, adding that the PTI’s appeasement policy emboldened the militants to resurface in KP.

He said the ANP had been fighting for the rights of Pakhtuns and this was evident from the services the party has rendered so far.

ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak also addressed the gathering.