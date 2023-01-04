Gwadar protest

Despite large protests, the government continues to turn a deaf ear to the problems of the people of Gwadar. It is not taking any steps to resolve their problems and is, instead, locking them up for demanding their basic rights.

Gwadar is poised to play a big role in the future of Pakistan. The government needs to ensure peace and stability in the city for Pakistan to reach its potential. And to do that, they have to listen to the people of the city.

Yasir Ali

Kech