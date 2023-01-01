Dasu power project affectees to get compensation soon: official

MANSEHRA: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has expedited its process of transferring an amount of Rs3.5 million each to as many as 2300 families affected by the Dasu Hydropower Project in the Upper Kohistan district.

“We have transferred an amount of Rs4 billion in the deputy commissioner’s account under Enhanced self-Managed Relocation Package, which is being distributed among the affected families,” Anwarul Haq, the general manager of Dasu Hydropower Project, told reporters on Saturday.

He said that work on the 4320-megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project was smoothly in progress and demands of the affected families, which were floated by an 80-member committee with Wapda Chairman were settled amicably for the timely completion of the energy project.

The official said that the Wapda had approved a total of Rs10 billion under its Enhanced self-Managed Relocation Package and its distribution of Rs350,000 each was well in progress through the district administration.

“We have to wrap up this ESMRP on March 30, 2023 as over 1547 cases are disposed of and work on the rest is in full swing,” he said.The Dasu dam’s general manager while giving figures under ESMRP said that money of Rs35,0000 each was paid to as many as 829 families and 427 cases were rejected owing to duplication and other reasons and 53 cases were sub-judice.

“The Wapda has also been constructing a high school and vocational training centre each in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Pals,” he added.The 4320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project is being built in Upper Kohistan and it would produce 2160 MW of electricity in its first phase. With an annual energy generation of 12 billion units, it could produce the highest annual energy generation in the country with 21 billion units.