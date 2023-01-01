Sindh Rangers arrested 65 high-profile criminals in 2022

The Rangers on Saturday issued their annual performance report in which they claimed that during 2022, they conducted 269 operations and arrested 65 high-profile criminals.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the paramilitary force had conducted a total of 269 operations against terrorists, target killers, kidnappings for ransom and extortion during 2022. During various operations, 65 high-profile suspects were arrested who included those affiliated with the Lyari gang war, MQM-London and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Sharing details of the operations, the Rangers said that in 181 operations, they arrested 60 terrorists, in 10 operations they managed to apprehend six target killers, and in 48 operations that were carried out in different parts of the city, they arrested 61 extortionists. A total of 40 kidnappers were arrested during 30 operations.

During the operations, 34 weapons and 1877 ammunition of various kinds, including 14 Russian-made rockets, were seized. He added that personnel of the Pakistan Rangers in Sindh conducted a total of 2,292 operations against robbery, street crime, drug peddling and criminals in 2022, in which they arrested 725 dacoits, 738 drug peddlers and 2,748 suspects involved in various crimes.

During these operations, 1,091 weapons and 11,136 different types of ammunition were seized. A total of 60,000.577 kilogrammes (kg) of narcotics were seized during the operation against drug peddlers in Karachi and interior Sindh.

The seized narcotics included 1,969.16kg hashish, 128.703kg heroin, 133.914kg ice and crystal, 8.46kg opium, 6,056kg gutka and 51,705kg bark. Moreover, six high-profile drug peddlers were also arrested during various operations.

The Rangers said a total of 1,719 people were arrested during operations against illegal foreigners living in Pakistan. Of them, 1,056 were handed over to the police while 663 people were sent back to their country with the help of the Balochistan government.

The Sindh Rangers controlled the law and order situation in Karachi and interior Sindh as well as provided foolproof security during various events, especially elections, IDEAS, PSL, visits of foreign cricket teams to Pakistan, religious festivals of Muslims and other communities, the spokesman said and added that the Sindh Rangers played an important role during the recent floods and in collaboration with philanthropists, food, blankets, clothes, 2,223.617 tons of food items and Rs240.813 million were also distributed among the flood victims in interior Sindh.

It was also informed that a total of 1,580 complaints were received by the Sindh Rangers in the Madadgar Cell set up to resolve the problems of the citizens, of which 1,307 complaints were resolved and 17 people were detained. Two soldiers of the paramilitary force were martyred during operations against criminals.