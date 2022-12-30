Religious leader shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah in broad-daylight in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said that unknown assailants came and opened indiscriminate fire on Maulana Azizullah Tahiri, a known activist of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah, in Khar.
