Religious leader shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah in broad-daylight in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, on Thursday. Eyewitnesses said that unknown assailants came and opened indiscriminate fire on Maulana Azizullah Tahiri, a known activist of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah, in Khar.