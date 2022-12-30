FJWU, IUCN launch plan on women’s role in climate agenda

Islamabad : The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and CESTaC on Thursday launched Climate Change Gender Action Plan in the university to create a blueprint for national leaders and global stakeholders to promote women’s wholehearted participation and leadership in the designing and implementation of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction (DRR) policies.

These were the agreed conclusions adopted by women universities from all over Pakistan where the IUCN reiterates that addressing climate change, environmental protection, and disaster risk reduction for all depends on the leadership of women and girls, a news release said. IUCN, a pioneer and leader in addressing climate change and gender, launched Pakistan’s first-ever Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP) in Pakistan and later launched multiple of its series in various Pakistani provinces to recognise the substantial role of women and girls as change agents for sustainable development, in particular safeguarding the environment and addressing the adverse effects of climate change.

Chairperson, Centre for Environmentally Sustainable Transport and Climate Change (CESTaC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi Dr. Saleem Janjua, delivered the welcome remarks and commended the role of worthy vice chancellors to participate in this event. Speaking on the occasion, country representative, IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhter Cheema opened the discussion and said that the agreements reached by the Ministry of Climate Change with regards to Nationally Determined Contributions come at a point when the world urgently needed new and coherent solutions to the interlocking crises that impact us all.

“We now have a pathway with practical, specific measures for global resilience and recovery, and a shared understanding that solutions depend on bringing women and girls to the centre. Let’s capitalise on the work done here, put these agreements into immediate practice and move these decisions forward through all the major forums ahead.”

The event was chaired by Secretary Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR), Hassan Nasir Jamy who shared his views and highlighted the role of MoWR and its role in combating climate change. He emphasised to follow the triple helix model to find climate solutions for Pakistan.

At this occasion, he highlighted the specialized role of IUCN Pakistan for including the gender aspects in National Water Policy. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan apprised the audience about the challenges bring faced by the girls and women of Pakistan and appreciated the role of IUCN to facilitate the Government and People of Pakistan.

A short play was performed by the students of university which carried the message to address the human wildlife conflict, life on land and climate change. Programme Coordinator IUCN Pakistan, Fauzia Malik delivered a detailed presentation of the ccGAP and provided an overview of its process and shared the key highlights of six priority sectors of this action plan.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid praised the role of IUCN Pakistan for development of ccGAP and also shared the plan of celebrating International Women’s Day 2023 which will be jointly celebrated by the six women universities of Pakistan. The Panel discussion was moderated by Fauzia Malik and included following panelists Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Lahore, Dr. Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Nasim, Vice Chancellor, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, and Dr. Sajida Naureen, Vice Chancellor, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), Quetta.

The chief guest, guest of honour and worthy vice chancellors were presented with the climate change gender action plan publications and honorary shields to mark their contribution.