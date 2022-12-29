IHC grants custody of two children to Polish women

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered handing over two children to their Polish mothers on a petition with regard to the kids’t get back to Poland. He illegally detained the kids for 14 months. He said the Family Court of Pakistan couldn’ custody.
After listening to arguments from both sides, the court ordered handing over the children to the mothers and removing their names from the ECL. The court said the children could meet their father anytime in Pakistan and the women had to ensure this. Later, the court disposed of the case.
